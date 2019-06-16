EAST POINT, Ga (CBS46) -- A person was shot in the face at a McDonald's and days later police are asking for help identifying someone they say is a person of interest.
East Point officers were called to the Spondivit's on Virginia Ave. on Wednesday. When they got there they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the face.
Officers determined that the shooting actually happened at the McDonald's down the street.
Now police have released a picture of the person they want to talk to in hopes someone will recognize him. They also hope to identify a white Toyota 4Runner, but are not saying how it may be involved.
If you know anything about the man in the picture or the car, you're asked to call Sgt Bullock at 678-614-7049 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
