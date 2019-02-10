The victim of a North Cobb singe-vehicle collision has been identified as 33-year-old Darius J. Sanders of Marietta.
Cobb County Police say Sanders was traveling south on Twisted Oak Lane in a silver 2014 Chevrolet Malibu when the accident occurred on Sunday morning.
At this time it is unclear why the vehicle collided with a metal arm, which penetrated the vehicle causing fatal injuries. However, construction is going on in the area of Twisted Oak Lane and Jamerson Road.
