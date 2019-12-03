ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Questions surround the case of three bodies found inside a Rockdale County home.
Deputies made the discovery on Sweetwater Lane in Conyers. Investigators said they went to the home to do a welfare check. It happened in a heavily residential area.
Investigators identified the victims Tuesday evening as 50-year-old Michael Curry, 25-year-old Jaydah Curry, and 19-year-old Joshua Baker.
CBS46 crews saw deputies going in and out of the home, Tuesday, with various pieces of equipment.
This is an on-going investigation, stay with CBS46 news for updates.
