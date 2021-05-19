Victims frustrated after several cars broken into in Little 5 Points

Lynn Hudson's car was one of several that was broken into on Tuesday night in Little 5 Points.
According to Hudson, she left Vortex with her husband when they noticed glass scattered around the parking lot on Moreland Avenue.
"They got the car beside me, they got the car beside him, so it was 5 cars right in a row," she said.
Hudson's back window was shattered and several items were stolen.
Hudson posted a video to her Instagram account showing the mess after one of her first outings since the start of the pandemic.
"We haven't had date night in months," she said.
According to an incident report, the businesses didn't have any footage showing who did it.
Hudson and her husband are also local business owners.
Their business Hotlanta Signs deals with big stickers on everything, including cars.
Now one of their cars is the one that needs some work.
"They could have just asked, I would have been happy," Hudson said, in response to those responsible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.