DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two people died when a plane crashed into the Clairmont Hills Townhomes on Peachtree Circle on Wednesday.
The Piper PA-28 was carrying two people, Leslie Csanyi Jr. 59, and Scott Robert Lowrie, 60, when it crashed shortly after taking off from the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport at 10:30 a.m.
“Oh yeah you could feel it,” said David Youngpeter. “It sounded like a – similar to a large firework hit the building.”
“We just seen pieces everywhere,” said Ricky Nixon, who lives at the complex.
Several people who live near the scene told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson that they couldn’t even tell a plane had gone down.
“If you go down there right now, it looks like just a tree fell on it or something,” Nixon said.
“It didn’t look like a plane because there’s nothing left,” said Youngpeter. “It must have been a very small plane. Frankly judging by the sound of it, it probably was a very small plane.”
Fire marshals declared six units of Clairmont Hills Townhomes unsafe until further notice. Police said no one was at home in the townhomes hit.
Although there were no injuries on the ground, the building has been condemned due to damage and fuel vapor.
“The planes fly over here relatively low all the time because of the vicinity to the airport so I wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of people and a lot of families might be impacted emotionally,” said Red Cross Communications Manager Ashley Henyan. “And we have teams of volunteers who can help with that too. We have disaster mental help volunteers that can come up and talk to someone and make sure they’re okay.”
The plane flew into Dekalb-Peachtree Airport Tuesday night from North Carolina. It was on the way back to Rowan County Wednesday morning when the crash occurred.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident. The Red Cross is on the scene to assist any residents who have been displaced.
The Red Cross is currently assisting four households who are displaced because of the crash.
