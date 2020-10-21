ATLANTA (CBS46) Two victims in a double shooting are hospitalized after they drove to a fire station in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning looking for help.
The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. on the 2300 block of Fontaine Avenue in southwest Atlanta. Police say two people who were shot eventually ended up driving to a nearby fire station on Benjamin Mayes Drive to ask for help.
The victims were taken by ambulance to Grady Hospital where their conditions are unknown at this time. No suspect information has been given and it's unclear on a motive for the shootings.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
