GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46)— Police have identified the victims of a quadruple shooting at a Gwinnett County apartment complex that left two people dead.
Edgar J. Cruz-Fuentes, 24, of Buford was found dead on the scene. Deniss Becerra, 27, of Buford later died from her injuries at a hospital. Ronald R. Cruz-Fuentes, 20, also of Buford remains in a hospital in critical condition. Lillian Kayarath, 20, of Lawrenceville was treated and released from the hospital.
According to a Gwinnett County police spokesperson, the shooting happened in the early morning of May 12 at the Preston Hills at Mill Creek Apartments located in the 2900 block of Buford Drive.
Police arrived at a unit in the gated apartment complex and found Edgar J. Cruz-Fuentes dead in the kitchen.
Detectives said they are working with the apartment complex to obtain any possible surveillance footage.
Police continue to investigate a motive for the shooting, and Crime Scene Unit investigators were on the scene for several hours processing evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
