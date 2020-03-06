OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The victims of a fatal Oconee County plane crash that occurred on Wednesday have been identified.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation medical examiner, the victims are Gordon Hall, 63, of Martindale, Texas; Donald Grieb, 67, of Houston, Texas; and Chris Weber, 65, of Missouri City, Texas.
"I saw all the airplane parts and everything laying in my neighbor's property," said Andrew Brislin to CBS46 reporter Trason Bragg hours after the incident.
The plane tragically crashed just 10 miles southwest of Athens, it was en route to
The cause of the accident has not yet been determined. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.