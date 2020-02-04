ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Two men are recovering in the hospital after being the target of a drive by shooting in Southwest Atlanta Monday night.
The suspect vehicle traveled down Rogers Avenue SW before an occupant began shooting at the two men on Cascade Avenue SW, according to Atlanta Police. The shooter fired several rounds at the victims who attempted to dodge the bullets by taking cover behind a car in a parking lot.
The bullets struck the victims in the back. Investigators said one victim was found on Rogers Avenue SW while the other was located on Cascade Avenue SW. Both were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. They were alert, conscious and breathing, according to police.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
