BUFORD, GWINNETT Co (CBS46) -- Half a dozen shoppers are accused of taking more than they paid for at a Gwinnett County Victoria's Secret, and their panty raid was all caught on the security cameras.
Police say the six shoplifters spent 45 minutes in the store at the Mall of Georgia, milling around, interacting with one another. They had bags from other stores and they stuffed the stolen lingerie into them.
Each suspect bought something on the way out, paying with cash. Police say that was to make it seem like they were really shopping.
After they left, an employee found security tags tossed on the floor.
The thieves made off with about $2700 worth of goods.
Anyone with information in the case should contact Crime Stoppers.
