PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Peachtree City Police Department has released video of a brief pursuit on Jan. 18 involving a known wanted person.
Police say that 20-year-old Jordon Johnson took off in his car when they attempted to make contact with him at the Pit Stop on Highway 74 near PDK Boulevard.
The pursuit was brought to an end by an officer using the PIT maneuver.
Johnson was wanted for DUI, driving without a license, felony fleeing/attempting to elude police in Coweta County, a probation violation in Henry County, a warrant for failure to appear on a DUI charge in Salisbury, Massachusetts, and a failure to appear on a driving without a license in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Johnson was booked into the Fayette County Jail on multiple charges.
