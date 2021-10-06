ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — A stray pig is causing quite a stir in a local Alpharetta neighborhood as community members and law enforcement band together to catch the slippery critter... again.
In a must see video, neighbors can be seen forming a circle around the pig as it wiggles its way to freedom. The speedy creature can be seen zigzagging from police and residents with nets, even making a mark on the community's Nextdoor App.
One resident on the popular community connection app claiming it's not the first time this pig has been on the run.
So how do you catch it?
First, you'll want to be as quiet as possible to avoid alerting the animal of your presence. When approaching the pig, use a soothing voice and secure the animal behind its neck and through its front two legs. You'll want to have rope on hand to tie the critter so it doesn't get away.
For this Alpharetta neighborhood, the search continues. CBS46 will have updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.
