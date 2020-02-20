February snow in Brasstown Bald, Georgia

Photo Courtesy: @RoscoeRepot/Twitter

 Angelina Velasquez

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Black ice and light snow, what's going on in the northern part of the state and metro Atlanta?

Well, snow, obviously! Instead of making a stink of the winter dusting, Georgians pulled out their phones and captured snow as it fell Thursday morning.

For metro Atlanta residents a light dusting may be possible overnight going into Friday morning due to cold air rushing over the warmer Lake Lanier. 

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

