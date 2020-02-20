ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Black ice and light snow, what's going on in the northern part of the state and metro Atlanta?
Well, snow, obviously! Instead of making a stink of the winter dusting, Georgians pulled out their phones and captured snow as it fell Thursday morning.
Snow in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/2sxBjKyt0c— Take A Hike (@TakeAHikeJ) February 20, 2020
The snow is falling again in North Georgia. We are having some wild weather so far this year. pic.twitter.com/aZtYMRwhJt— Stacie Walker (@JustSpacyStacie) February 20, 2020
Well its sleeting and snowing again here in good ole Georgia lol....damn we have some bipolar weather!!!! 🤦♂️🤷♂️😂❄🌨 pic.twitter.com/TOx2r0gWdT— ⚔Dravon Wolf☠ (@Dravon22261664) February 20, 2020
Snowing in Georgia this afternoon. #Crozet is too far north. This pic from Brasstown Bald in NW Georgia pic.twitter.com/p3opfaLHpJ— Roscoe Shaw (@RoscoeReport) February 20, 2020
For metro Atlanta residents a light dusting may be possible overnight going into Friday morning due to cold air rushing over the warmer Lake Lanier.
