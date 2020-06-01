ATLANTA (CBS46) Video of the body camera footage of the moments leading up to Atlanta Police tasing two college students during the protests in Atlanta has been released.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields both condemning and then firing officers Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner.
"After review of that footage, Chief Shields and I have made the determination that two of the officers involved in the incident last night will be terminated immediately. The other three officers are, right now, on desk duty pending further determination of what, if any, appropriate disciplinary action should be taken against them," the mayor said.
Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields also spoke at the press conference, echoing the mayor's comments.
CBS46 cameras were rolling as Messiah Young, 22, and Teniyah Pilgrim, 20, were taken into custody after 9 p.m. Saturday night. Young is a student at Morehouse College, and Pilgrim attends Spelman College.
The couple was leaving the protest at Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park in their car at the time. The video shows police smashing the driver's side window, opening the passenger side door, and tasing the couple before pulling them from the vehicle.
Pilgrim was detained and later released at the scene without charges. Young was taken to Grady hospital and released Sunday morning. He was initially charged with fleeing the scene and driving with an expired license, but those charges were dropped.
“Use of excessive force is never acceptable," Mayor Bottoms told reporters on Sunday. Shields called the footage “really shocking to watch.”
Police on Sunday night identified the fired officers as Investigator Ivory Streeter, who was hired in December 2003, and Investigator Mark Gardner, who was hired in August 1997.
VIDEO:
APD Body Cam Video of 5/30/2020 incident with two college students:
