Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Unbelievable video surfaces of a MARTA bus weaving between lanes in the city and now that driver is under investigation.
The video, sent to us by a CBS46 viewer who didn't want to be identified, shows MARTA bus 1454 on route 94 driving recklessly down Northside Drive.
The speed limit in the area is 35 miles-per-hour.
If the CBS46 viewer’s odometer is correct, the bus speeds through the city streets around 70 miles-per-hour at 10:40 p.m. on Christmas Day.
After quickly swerving around a car, it looks the bus driver decides to change lanes in an intersection but doesn’t bother to use a turn signal. The bus then speeds up again.
He eventually stopped at a gas station and a witness was able to snap a picture.
Some think immediate action is needed.
"MARTA does all type of stuff but I never seen a bus go that fast on this road,” said witness Karen Heard. “If you've got some people walking right here, they could get hit. Suspend him for that kind of driving. This road is busy. It's right by the dome and you've got people crossing over."
Although under Georgia's new 'hands-free' law, it's illegal to hold your phone and take a video, MARTA is still thanking the driver.
A spokesperson tells CBS46 News the incident is still under investigation.
We’ll keep you posted.
