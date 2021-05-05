VIDEO: Arrest on gun possession warrant leads to major fraud bust

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Bodycam footage showed the dramatic takedown of a career criminal on a weapons-related warrant, only to discover he had allegedly been involved in multiple identity thefts.
Atlanta Police tracked down 32-year-old Shadarian Mitchell on a warrant from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for possession of a gun by a known felon.
As seen in video leading up to the arrest, Mitchell was confronted by uniformed officers while undercover officers approached from behind. Upon spotting the officers, Mitchell quickly put his car into reverse, after which he smashed into an unmarked APD car.
Mitchell was arrested soon after, but what investigators found in his car afterward piqued their interest.
“They found evidence inside his vehicle that indicated that there may be some more fraud stuff going on, so they started digging a little bit more into that; they searched his computer and a cell phone,” said Atlanta Police Sgt. John Chafee.
Police said they found that Mitchell, along with several associates, had been stealing people’s identities.
“We were able to determine they were opening unemployment claims with the state of Georgia and filing for unemployment with that fraudulently obtained information,” said Sgt. Chafee.
According to police, a crew of five were fleecing the system during the pandemic when many in the community with legitimate unemployment claims struggled to get help.
“Families struggling to make ends meet, and then you see somebody like this, who’s just going to take advantage of these people, not really caring about what he leaves in his wake,” said Sgt. Chafee.
Police believe the crew may have obtained the personal information through either mail theft or by email and phone phishing scams. All five suspects were found to have lengthy criminal backgrounds.
Police were happy to have thwarted an operation that could end up costing the state thousands, taking Mitchell without incident.
“There’s a moment there when you watch that video, you’re not really sure what he’s about to do, and we were able to take him into custody, you know, without anybody being injured, which is ultimately what we’re trying to do,” said Sgt. Chafee.
While Mitchell and 27-year-old associate Kareem Durham have been arrested, 31-year-old Zemekia Davis, 34-year-old Derrius McLester, and 32-year-old Kenneth Long, are still at large. Police are asking that anyone with any information on their whereabouts please contact Crime Stoppers.
