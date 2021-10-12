ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department has released dramatic video of a man being arrested for driving under the influence earlier this year.
APD says they received a call about a "person down or injured" on March 6 on Howell Mill Road NW.
When they arrived, they found a man who appeared to be unconscious in his car.
They tapped on his window until the man woke up. When he saw the officers, he put his foot on the gas and car began accelerating towards oncoming traffic.
Officer D. Brooks began chasing the car on foot while Officer B. York used their patrol car to stop oncoming traffic.
WATCH FULL VIDEO IN FACEBOOK POST
The car didn't stop until after Brooks caught up with the vehicle and broke the window with his baton.
Brooks and York were able to remove the driver, who appeared to be heavily under the influence. The man was arrested and charged with multiple traffic offenses.
The police department says the officers prevented "mayhem" on Howell Mill Road that night. They were were nominated and affirmed for a Department Commendation award for their response to the incident and will be acknowledged during the upcoming Crime is Toast even hosted by the Atlanta Police Foundation.
