ATLANTA (CBS46) — A sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department is being recognized for talking a man out of jumping from a freeway overpass on Feb. 13.
According to APD, they received a call from the 29-year-old man who expressed suicidal thoughts. He told dispatchers he planned to get a knife and then jump from a nearby overpass.
Responding officer, including Sgt. Jason Combee, found the man standing on the other side of the protective fencing on the overpass. Sgt. Combee took control of the situation, directing units to stop traffic on the interstate.
He then began talking to the troubled young man, asking him what led to his actions. The man explained the challenges he was facing and said he wanted to end his life. Combee told the man that jumping would be disastrous for himself and his family and convinced him to eventually get down off the ledge.
WATCH VIDEO OF THE INCIDENT
The man was taken to Grady Hospital for evaluation and treatment. His identity is not being revealed.
