DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) Duluth Police officers were called to several homes Monday morning after a bear was spotted running through the neighborhood.
The Duluth police department tweeted a video of the rambunctious bear roaming in the area of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and River Green Parkway looking for food.
Many residents called police and said the bear climbed quite a few fences while looking to score some tasty vittles.
Our officers are currently out with this bear in the area of Peachtree Industrial Blvd and River Green Pkwy. Officers were called out to several homes as it climbed neighboring fences to get food. pic.twitter.com/9oGKS5rhCd— Duluth Police Dept (@DuluthGAPolice) July 22, 2019
