Source: Twitter (_IeshaNicole)
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) It's about time! After two months apart, two Georgia youngsters have reunited and you can tell both are super excited.

Twitter user Iesha Nicole posted a video of the two best friends, who embraced after not seeing each other for two months. Savannah TV station WSAV says their families met up at a pumpkin patch in Powder Springs.

Both will be four years old next month and these guys already have a three-and-a-half year friendship!

WATCH the video below:

