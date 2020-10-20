POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) It's about time! After two months apart, two Georgia youngsters have reunited and you can tell both are super excited.
Twitter user Iesha Nicole posted a video of the two best friends, who embraced after not seeing each other for two months. Savannah TV station WSAV says their families met up at a pumpkin patch in Powder Springs.
Both will be four years old next month and these guys already have a three-and-a-half year friendship!
WATCH the video below:
This is the reaction of two best friends seeing each other after 2 months... They’ll both be 4 next month 😩😭 Him and my baby met when they were 5 months old and have been inseparable since. pic.twitter.com/VRNyqGG1y5— Iesha (@_IeshaNicole) October 16, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.