COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff's Office has released the intake video of Bryan Rhoden the night he was processed into the Cobb County Jail.
23-year-old Bryan Rhoden is accused of murdering three people, including Pinetree Country Club golf pro Gene Siller on July 3. Investigators believe Rhoden kidnapped two men and killed them on the golf course, and he then killed Siller because he witnessed a crime in progress.
The new video shows Rhoden being processed through the Cobb County Jail.
Rhoden is charged with three counts of felony murder in the deaths of Siller, 46, Henry Valdez of California, also 46, and Paul Pierson, 76, of Kansas. In addition, he faces three counts of aggravated assault with the intent to murder and two counts of kidnapping.
In his first court appearance, Rhoden was denied bond. A separate court hearing is scheduled for July 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.