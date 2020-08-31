GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Amazing video shows the moment a rideshare driver is carjacked in broad daylight and narrowly escapes being mowed down.
“Crazy, this doesn’t happen out here in this neighborhood,” said Eugene Foster who has lived on the Grayson street where the incident unfolded.
#EXCLUSIVE #crazy video shows the moment carjackers made off with a rideshare driver's car. Details @cbs46 #crime #uber #lyft #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/uvqlHbw6IW— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) September 1, 2020
Witnesses said the thieves, who do not live in the neighborhood, were cunning, setting up a sting and luring the driver to the area.
“A male Uber driver, they coax him out of his car. Asked him something, like to put something in the trunk, they hoped in the back seat, he goes to get the item off the ground then he comes back to put it in the trunk, and they take off and almost hit him as they came round the cul-de-sac,” said Eugene.
Stranger, still the August 28 carjacking isn’t the first time this has happened on Eugene’s street.
“About two weeks ago I got a knock on my door about eleven o’clock at night. A lady was crying at my front door, I open my door and there was stuff all over the street here, she told me she had just been carjacked. Two people had jumped her and maced her, and took off with her car,” said Eugene.
Eugene said Uber told the female victim that she would need to wait two hours for a car to pick her up. So Eugene and his wife gave her a lift home.
Gwinnett County Police said they have warrants for the two people and have been working with DeKalb County Police.
Eugene said that DeKalb County Police now have two suspects in custody. He said police told him they had been tracking the couple for a while with reports they had hit ride share drivers in Duluth and Norcross, as well as other places in DeKalb.
Witnesses are just happy those carjacked have lived to share their tales.
“They wanted the car more than anything else. If it probably would have kept going they probably would have hit someone,” said Eugene.
CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy received a text from the female victim who said she is doing better now but still very upset by such a harrowing ordeal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.