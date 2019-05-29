METTER, Ga. (CBS46) Police have released dash cam footage from a cruiser that was struck by a driver who was fleeing a deputy in southeast Georgia.
The chase began around 6 p.m. on May 24 in Treutlen County. According to the department, the deputy pulled the vehicle over on I-16 on traffic-related charges.
During the traffic stop, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. That's when the passenger, later identified as 27 year-old Cornelius Roberts, slid over into the driver's seat and sped off.
During the chase, a Georgia State Trooper broke his leg while trying to deploy spike strips to stop the vehicle.
As Roberts approached the Exit 104 off ramp, he tried to avoid spike strips that were set up and eventually lost control of his vehicle.
Metter Police officer Ricky Lovett was waiting in his cruiser on the exit ramp and his dash cam footage shows the out-of-control vehicle slamming into the cruiser head-on.
The impact of the crash forced Lovett's cruiser from the off ramp, across Highway 121 and down an embankment. Lovett was not hurt.
Roberts then jumped out of the driver's side window and took off on foot. He was arrested a short time later. After searching the vehicle, officers found about a pound of marijuana. It was also discovered that Roberts was on probation at the time.
He is facing charges of possession of marijuana, fleeing or attempting to elude and several other traffic-related charges.
The Georgia State Trooper who broke his leg has treated and released at Meadows Memorial Hospital.
