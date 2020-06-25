ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As tens of thousands of Americans protested and rallied for black lives and an end to police brutality, this year's Juneteenth celebration morphed into a call for America to reckon with its past and change its present.
On June 19, 1865, slaves in Galveston, Tx finally learned they were free, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. From that day forward, the black community began to create its own identity and culture, celebrating June 19 with picnics, parades and church gatherings.
Now, 155 years later, systemic racism, a biased criminal justice system and endless numbers of black men and women killed by white officers have ignited a newfound interest in what it means to celebrate freedom, and have access to it. In this Juneteenth special, CBS46 anchor Tracye Hutchins explores the holiday’s origins, its connections to the present and its impact on the future.
