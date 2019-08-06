TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (CBS46) – Tybee Island police posted the full body cam footage from a pursuit and arrest on Facebook after a different video they said lacked context went viral.

Police said their assistance was requested after a woman was accused of trying to use a fake ID to enter an establishment in the 1500 block of Butler Avenue.

The woman, later identified as Olivia Jane Simmons, allegedly argued with the Rock House employee and tried to snatch the ID back from him.

When police arrived, a woman who was with Simmons walked away from the scene. One of the officers left to pursue her. The video shows the employee hand the ID to the officer. Simmons is seen snatching the ID from the officer and running away.

The officer chased Simmons until she tripped and fell on a nearby sidewalk. Police said that’s when she resisted arrest and was ultimately tasered.

Officers arrested Simmons as well as two onlookers, who can be seen in the video shouting obscenities at the officers.

WATCH the full video: