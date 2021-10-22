CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) — Police officers in the Atlanta suburb of Conyers are being called heroes for their quick action in saving a man who had a heart attack on the railroad tracks.
Body camera footage released by the Conyers Police Department shows Officer Huf and Officer Wright rushing to aid of a man having on medical emergency on Tuesday. The man’s co-worker said the two were working on a section of railroad tracks when the man suddenly fell.
“He had a heart attack,” said the co-worker in the video. “He fell out. I did CPR. I think he stopped breathing.”
In the three-minute video, Officer Huf, who is a certified paramedic, cuts off the man’s shirt after he fails to respond to his commands. He then tells his partner, Officer Wright, who has been on the job for less than a week, to start CPR on the man.
After about a minute of compressions and still no response, Officer Hug uses an automated external defibrillator pad to shock the man. Paramedics arrive and take over and the collective efforts of all involved pays off.
The man survived “thanks to the dedicated effort, exceptional training, and preparedness of the officer that arrived on scene,” the department wrote in a video post of the encounter.
As of August, heart disease, which can lead to a heart attack, is the leading cause of death in the United States followed by cancer and COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
