SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) — It was a wet start to a Wednesday in Sandy Springs as a single vehicle crash led to a dramatic scene on Powers Ferry Road.
The Sandy Springs Police Department said one southbound lane was blocked Wednesday morning near at Dudley Lane as the hydrant was spouting water at least 20 feet into the air.
@SandySprings_PD is on Powers Ferry Rd at Dudley Lane investigating a single vehicle crash agains a water hydrant. One south bound lane is being blocked, please use caution approaching this area. pic.twitter.com/X2NPffvErx— Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) August 25, 2021
