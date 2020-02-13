PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46) Surveillance video released by the Peachtree City Police Department shows a customer perfectly time his cart push to take out an alleged shoplifter at Walmart.
The video shows the customer with his shopping cart watching the alleged shoplifter running out of the store. As the suspect tried to run away, the man perfectly executes a cart push that sends the man crashing to the ground.
Police then take the suspect into custody.
We're now wondering what the hero's average bowling score is.
