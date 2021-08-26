CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) — Conyers Police have released new dashcam video from a Wednesday chase involving a suspect driving a stolen mortuary van.

The suspect, Kijon Griffin, allegedly stole a van at a crematory in Conyers. When Griffin drove away from police, a body on a gurney fell out of the open hatch. It was left in the rear parking lot of the building and never made it to the road.

The chase eventually made its way to I-20 westbound in Conyers, which is when police say they asked for the assistance of DeKalb Police and Georgia State Patrol.

Kijon Griffin

The van came to a stop in the right hand lane of I-20 just before Wesley Chapel Road where the suspect ran from the vehicle.

Thursday morning, Griffin turned himself in to Rockland County authorities and is being booked into jail.