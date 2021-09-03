DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — To protect and serve often means more than meets the eye when it comes to local police departments and sheriff's offices.
And that service was on display a couple of weeks ago in Douglas County, when two sheriff's deputies went above and beyond to help a couple of furry friends in need.
On Aug. 24, deputies Michael Aziz and Elias Johnson responded to a home where they found two huskies treading water in a pool. The dogs were not able to get out of the pool on their own and were in immediate need of help.
Deputy Aziz used a blanket to pull the first dog out of the pool and saved the second dog by pulling it out by its collar. Both dogs survived and are OK. You can watch the full video of the rescue below.
