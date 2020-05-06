Duchess Meghan and baby Archie
Duchess Meghan and baby Archie

LOS ANGELES (CBS46) It's baby Archie's first birthday and a video has been posted to YouTube of his mother, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reading to him while Prince Harry holds the camera.

Meghan read the book 'Duck! Rabbit!" to little Archie as he looked on in bewilderment. Little Archie appeared more angered than enthused during the beginning but did give a smile as his mom continued to read.

Once the book was finished, baby Archie quickly reached for another book and his mum was happy to oblige. 

FULL video on YouTube

