LOS ANGELES (CBS46) It's baby Archie's first birthday and a video has been posted to YouTube of his mother, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reading to him while Prince Harry holds the camera.
Meghan read the book 'Duck! Rabbit!" to little Archie as he looked on in bewilderment. Little Archie appeared more angered than enthused during the beginning but did give a smile as his mom continued to read.
Once the book was finished, baby Archie quickly reached for another book and his mum was happy to oblige.
"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Harry, The Duke of Sussex (behind the camera!) read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday ❤️💛💙 Happy Birthday Archie! ❤️💛💙Watch the full story & donate to our #Coronavirus appeal here 👉 https://t.co/vWvRk8ITFm pic.twitter.com/5wrGXfXTd7— Save the Children UK (@savechildrenuk) May 6, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.