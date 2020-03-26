As social distancing becomes the norm with the coronavirus spreading like wildfire, a family practiced it by introducing a man to his great granddaughter through a window!
Kathy Rezak posted a video to Facebook, presenting her granddaughter to the baby's great grandfather through a window, who was inside his home.
The great grandfather was obviously touched and began to cry.
WATCH the video below (can't see the video? click here)
