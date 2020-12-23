A firefighter went above and beyond to rescue a dog trapped on a chunk of ice in the middle of a lake in New York.
The Eastchester Firefighters-Local 916 posted video of the dramatic rescue on Monday. In the video, you can see the firefighter slowly swimming toward the dog, that's trapped on a cracking sheet of ice. The area, located just north of New York City, received a huge amount of snow over the weekend.
Watch the video below or click here!
