ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Former University of Georgia standout wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. is fulfilling a lifelong dream of buying his mother a new home.
Hardman Jr., tweeted that it had been a dream of his to buy his mother a home since he was 8 years-old. He posted a video to Twitter on Thursday showing his mother's reaction to receiving the new home.
Hardman Jr., was a second round draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019 draft after spending three years with the Bulldogs. He finished second on the team in receiving in 2018, behind Riley Ridley.
I been dreaming of buying my mama a house since I was 8 and now to finally do it words can’t explain how happy i am 🙏🏾 I love you ma x1000000000❤️ It’s my turn to take care of you now 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/nHpwQbMGvB— Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) July 18, 2019
