DAHLONEGA, Ga. (CBS46) As the governor issues the latest executive order outlying the state's fight against the coronavirus, a video posted to social media shows hundreds of students attending a crowded party at a north Georgia university.
The video, posted to Instagram on Sunday by openatl, says the party was on the campus of the university located in Dahlonega on Saturday. The video begins showing several students standing outside a home before the person operating the camera pans right, showing hundreds of revelers in on the action.
This comes as the state passes 4,700 deaths and 237,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Governor Brian Kemp also issued an executive order Saturday to further outline requirements as the pandemic continues.
Governor Kemp's order strongly encourages that face coverings be worn in public, but does not officially mandate the wearing of masks.
The governor still asks that high-risk Georgians shelter-in-place, while pushing for continued social distancing avoidance of large gatherings.
WATCH the video by clicking here.
