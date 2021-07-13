TROY, Mich. (CBS46) — A truck driver is lucky to be a live in Michigan after his fuel tanker truck exploded following a crash on the interstate Monday afternoon.
According to the Troy Police Department, a tanker truck exploded after it struck the center median on I-75. The tanker truck immediately caught fire after striking the barrier. You can watch the video below.
The driver of the truck, a 46-year-old man, was able to escape from the truck's cab and suffered only minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.
Troy Police say 14,000 gallons of gas and diesel fuel were on board at the time of the crash. The investigation into the cause of the crash remains active.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.