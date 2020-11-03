Fulton County Elections Director Richard Barron and other officials held a press conference this morning to update early issues during the 2020 General Election.
In Buckhead, voting machines went down at a precinct at Morris Brandon Elementary School. The machines were inoperable for about two hours but things are back to normal.
WATCH REPLAY
Click here to watch a replay!
Officials have another press briefing scheduled for later this evening at 7:30 p.m. That event can be streamed here.
SPECIAL SECTION: CBS46 Campaign 2020
Several voting machines also went down in Spalding County. According to county officials, there was a glitch in the system Tuesday morning. CBS46's Rob Hughes arrived at one polling location in the county and no issues were reported but he then visited another location and machines were down.
Provisional ballots will be sent to all 18 precincts in the county to allow voters to vote via paper ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.