Gator climbing fence (Christina Stewart on Facebook)
Gator climbing fence (Christina Stewart on Facebook)

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (CBS46) It looks like a Naval facility in Florida is going to have to resort to other measures to keep intruders out.

A video and pictures posted to Facebook by Christina Stewart shows an alligator walking up to a fence, climbing it and flopping over the top. 

Although a location was not stated in the Facebook post, Action News Jacksonville, a CBS affiliate, says the incident happened at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville.

No word on where the gator was headed. NAS Jacksonville officials did tell Action News Jacksonville that they don't plan to remove the gator unless he poses a threat to residents.

WATCH the video in the Facebook post below (can't see the video? Click here)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.