JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (CBS46) It looks like a Naval facility in Florida is going to have to resort to other measures to keep intruders out.
A video and pictures posted to Facebook by Christina Stewart shows an alligator walking up to a fence, climbing it and flopping over the top.
Although a location was not stated in the Facebook post, Action News Jacksonville, a CBS affiliate, says the incident happened at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville.
No word on where the gator was headed. NAS Jacksonville officials did tell Action News Jacksonville that they don't plan to remove the gator unless he poses a threat to residents.
