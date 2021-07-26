ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A group of good Samaritans stopped to help an unconscious driver on the downtown connector in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.
The tense moments were caught on video.
Juordin Carter and Jelani Kimble noticed a group around a white truck and decided to join in the efforts.
"We really didn't know what was going on, we saw a man that needed help and we had to do whatever we could to get him help," Carter said.
Kimble told CBS46's Jasmina Alston he used whatever he could to break the back window.
"I was focused, no panicking," he said. "When we first arrived it was still moving, so that was the main priority, stop the vehicle."
The group was able to break the back window and open a door.
Once inside the truck, Carter said they focused on the driver and called 911.
"I stayed with him rubbing his arm, telling him to keep his eyes open because he was in and out of consciousness," Carter said.
According to Atlanta police, the driver appeared to be having a medical emergency.
Carter and Kimble said they're happy they were able to help and thankful the others did as well.
"It could have been a lot worse," Carter said. " It was just a blessing he was okay."
WATCH: several people stopped to help when they noticed an unconscious man in his car on the Atl downtown connector. Together they were able to break a window, put the car in park and call 911. At 5:15, hear from some of the good Samaritans who say they had to help @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/YOjIaQYelh— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) July 26, 2021
