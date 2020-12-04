A high school football player in Texas is in hot water after video showed him bulldozing a referee during a game.
The video, uploaded to YouTube, shows the referee announcing the penalties on the play. As the teams head up field, the video shows the player running towards the referee and plows into him, pushing him violently to the ground.
The player is then subdued by players before being escorted off the field.
WATCH the video below or click here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.