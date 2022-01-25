JONES COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A Snellville man is now in jail, accused of shooting a Jones County Sheriff's deputy.
Recently-released video shows Zachary Olivar shoot Deputy John Kile. The bullet hit the officer's protective vest.
Deputy Kile and others were able to chase Olivar and arrest him.
He's now in the Jones County Jail and is being held without bond. Deputy Kile was not seriously hurt.
