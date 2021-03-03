After he lost Georgia during the general election, former President Donald Trump spent months attacking Governor Brian Kemp at every opportunity. Trump has even promised to primary Governor Kemp out of office. Even so, Kemp says he would still support a 2024 Trump GOP ticket.
“Absolutely. I’m going to support the nominee. Again, I worked very hard for the president. I think his ideas and *unintelligible* will be part of our party for a long time into the future," Kemp told Fox News' Neil Cavuto Wednesday. "And Republicans, we need to have a big tent. I mean, there’s a lot of great ideas out there, we’re not always going to get along. But I think the president deserved a lot of credit and he’s not going away.”
Trump repeatedly attacked Brian Kemp for not working to overturn the election results for him, called for his resignation and even gave a speech in Georgia saying he'd campaign against him, but here's Kemp just now on Fox News saying he'd support Trump in 2024 anyway pic.twitter.com/NN5z9aYalr— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 3, 2021
Trump became the first GOP candidate to lose the state of Georgia since 1992 and the first election of former President Bill Clinton. As the loss was verified and certified, Trump attempted to exert pressure on Kemp to flip the state back in Trump's favor and when that didn't work; the former president went on the attack.
One of Trump's most notable anti-Kemp statements came in late December when he said the governor should leave office.
"@BrianKempGA should resign from office," Trump said in the tweet. "He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG!"
Trump's statement on the election is demonstrably false and despite his literal calls to state leaders attempting to hijack the results of the certified election; Georgia remained in President Joe Biden's column when the election results were accepted by Congress.
