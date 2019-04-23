ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS46) Have you ever wondered what the Easter Bunny does during the other 364 days of the year?
Well, we're sure it's not what you see in this video posted to Instagram.
J.R. Stone, an anchor at San Francisco television station KRON, posted the video to Instagram, showing a fight between a man and woman on the sidewalk outside of a restaurant in Orlando, Florida.
The man in the Easter Bunny costume then joins in and punches fly.
Click here to watch the video!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.