TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Troup County Sheriff's Office has identified a man caught on camera slapping a zebra at a west Georgia zoo and then posting the video on social media.
The video shows the man smacking a friendly zebra across the face at the Pine Mountain Wild Animal Safari. The zebra had poked their head into the passenger side window. The video was then uploaded to SnapChat by a profile with the user name Yungmal_15. Although he has been identified, his name has not been released.
If you have information on this case, you're urged to contact the TCSO Criminal Investigations Unit at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
Click here to watch the video (WARNING: contains graphic images)
