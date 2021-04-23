CLAYTON COUNTY , Ga. (CBS46) - Car thefts have become an all-too-familiar scene across metro Atlanta, with a car thief creeping up and stealthily stealing a car; however, this story is different because the would-be thief didn’t get away with the car.
“I had just hopped out of it, thought I had maybe left it in neutral or something, running outside to make sure I catch the car and see somebody there in the driver’s seat,” said Charles Lane.
#exclusive: #video shows the moment a car thief is thwarted by a father of five. The father says this needs to be a lesson for all would-be thieves. Details @cbs46 #crime pic.twitter.com/prmgvSmqPb— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) April 24, 2021
Charles said his mind started racing when he saw the crook, so he pulled out his gun.
“It’s split second, and of course my first mind was definitely let off a round.”
He decided not to and instead grabbed the thief and wrestled him from the car.
“It was a kid, he was a teenager, and I got kids myself. Our oldest is 15; this kid couldn’t have been no more than 19, that played a lot into it to,” said Charles.
The father of five said he too made mistakes when he was young, and didn’t want such a young life paying so dearly. He also shuddered to think if it had been a different day.
“The biggest thing that blows my mind in this situation is what if my little one had of been in the car, and now it’s a whole different situation because now, in my mind, you are trying to kidnap my son,” said Charles.
He hopes sharing this story is not just a lesson for the car thief, but to anyone else who wants to steal from others.
“I don’t know who the kid is, but hopefully he sees this and knows that by all rights he still not supposed to be here; and, hopefully he takes that, makes better decisions moving forward,” said Charles.
