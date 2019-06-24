ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta-native Cam Newton may be an MVP quarterback in the NFL but that didn't impress a passenger on a long airline flight.
Eli Edwards posted a video to Twitter showing Newton asking a fellow passenger if they could switch seats. Newton even tried to sweeten the deal by offering $1,500 to switch seats on the 10-hour journey.
The passenger said, "No."
Many people have wondered why Newton was riding in coach when he's making about $20 million a year. Andy Slater with 640 the Hurricane in West Palm Beach says it's because the flight was full and the only seat he could get was in coach. Newton had previously paid for a ticket in business class but missed his flight.
So this happened... @CameronNewton offered a man $1500 cash for extra leg room on a 10hr flight and the man said “No??” #GiveFranceTheNFL pic.twitter.com/xQohV9Ngef— Eli Edwards (@ElisaraEdwards) June 22, 2019
