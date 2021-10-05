ATLANTA (CBS46) — Video of a state trooper making an arrest in Atlanta is being debated on social media, criticized by an Atlanta mayoral candidate, and prompting an explanation from police.
State troopers said they tried to pull over 27-year-old JaMarco Lucas near I-85 and Edgewood Avenue on Sunday for not wearing a seatbelt. They said he initially stopped, but then took off. A chase began and continued until troopers say Lucas exited his car and ran off with his right hand in his waistband.
In video posted to the social media account “Atlanta Uncensored,” Lucas is seen running from the trooper.
WARNING: Some people may find the contents of this video disturbing.
FULL VIDEO of GSP officer stomping on suspect pic.twitter.com/UFwON6wssu— ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) October 4, 2021
The sirens and commotion woke Venus Kamisnu up from her nap.
“It was really loud,” she said. “Because at first, I didn’t know where it was coming from. And then I looked out and that’s when I saw the car.”
Video shows Lucas running from the trooper at the Camden Vantage Apartment Complex in Atlanta.
A spokesperson with the Georgia Department of Public Safety said the trooper deployed his taser twice, hitting Lucas once. Troopers said during the chase, a gun fell from his waistband.
Now seen on the ground, troopers said Lucas refused to follow verbal commands and acted as if he would get up again.
DPS said the trooper then “applied a foot strike” to the center of Lucas’s body and another to his right hand.”
WARNING: Graphic language and images. Some people may find the contents of this video disturbing.
This can’t be real 😳 pic.twitter.com/EclvJFwj1L— ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) October 3, 2021
While placing him in handcuffs, troopers said they found a gun nearby.
Video of the arrest has been shared online, where there’s no shortage of opinions.
Atlanta mayoral candidate Antonio Brown posted the clip to both his Twitter and Instagram accounts, writing, “This is completely unacceptable, and we must hold our police accountable in the same manner we hold those breaking the law in our city and state accountable.”
Despite posting those comments before the official statement from DPS was released, Brown says he stands behind his comments.
Per DPS policy, all instances of use of force are documented and reviewed by an employee’s respective chain of command.
Lucas is currently on probation for assault and has an active warrant for his arrest out of Rockdale County for simple battery. He’s now facing additional charges because of Sunday’s incident.
