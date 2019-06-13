LOS ANGELES, Ga. (CBS46) A video of an unarmed black man kneeling before police officers as they aim their guns at him is going viral and sparking outrage online.
A woman named Sky Holsey captured the Hawthorne, California, incident and posted the nearly five-minute live video on Instagram.
Holsey's video shows the man kneeling on the ground with his hands behind his head, facing away from officers. When she first started the video, four cop cars had already converged on the man.
She didn't know why he was being detained, but police were responding to a call about a robbery at a nearby gas station, some 15 miles southwest of Los Angeles.
