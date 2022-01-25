ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department has released video of a vehicle of interest that appears to be related to the death of a 6-month-old boy on Monday.
#Breaking: @Atlanta_Police just released this image of a Jeep SUV which they believe was involved in the exchange of gunfire that killed a 6-month-old baby. There's a $5,000 reward in this case through @StopCrimeATL . More at noon on @cbs46. pic.twitter.com/3wGyplrw4c— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) January 25, 2022
The incident occurred at approximately 2:39 p.m. in the 200 block of Anderson Avenue.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 6-month-old baby boy as Grayson Fleming.
The vehicle in question, which is the second vehicle seen in the footage, appears to be light in color (possibly grey or white) Jeep SUV.
Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.
