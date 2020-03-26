DOUGLAS, Ga. (CBS46) A huge group of people banded together to show their appreciation for healthcare workers at a south Georgia hospital.
Video posted to Twitter by Sherly Tugado shows a whole parking lot full of people inside their vehicles, honking their horns and flashing their lights as a show of support for healthcare workers at Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas, Ga.
Tugado wrote in her tweet that she feels so appreciated. WATCH the video below!
Douglas Community flashing their car lights outside Coffee Regional Medical Center in support of all healthcare workers fighting against covid19. I feel so appreciated! ❤️ Thank you so much!!💓 This is what we need #COVID19US #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/u0npD5d7wx— Sherly Tugado (@shewanellatugs) March 22, 2020
