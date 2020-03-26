Screen grab of tweet
DOUGLAS, Ga. (CBS46) A huge group of people banded together to show their appreciation for healthcare workers at a south Georgia hospital.

Video posted to Twitter by Sherly Tugado shows a whole parking lot full of people inside their vehicles, honking their horns and flashing their lights as a show of support for healthcare workers at Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas, Ga.

Tugado wrote in her tweet that she feels so appreciated. WATCH the video below!

